Deputies find 10 pounds of marijuana in suitcase

by Victoria Taylor

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–Multiple officers say a case of an apparent porch pirate leads them to a suitcase filled with ten pounds of marijuana.

Gibson county deputies say they were investigating a man for reportedly stealing a package from a front porch.

In a release, deputies said Jeremy Puckett ran into the woods and was found hiding in a creek.

A K9 searched the area and found a suitcase with the marijuana inside, Sheriff Paul Thomas wrote in a news release.

Officers later said the package they were looking for was identified as that suitcase.

Puckett is currently at the Gibson county correctional complex. He’s charged with Possession of Schedule VI and Tampering with evidence and has a $3,500 bond.