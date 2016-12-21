Birdsong Marina Fire Follow-Up

by Amanda Gerry

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — “Open up the back door and saw the showroom here on fire in gulfs. It was just black smoke and flames as high as you could see,” said Terry Rankin.

Terry Rankin has been a resident of Birdsong Resort, Marina, and RV Campground for 16 years. She and her fiancé discovered the Pearl Museum and Service Department on fire Tuesday evening around 5:30 pm. She said, they grabbed their pets, left the house, and called 9-1-1.

The neighbors who called in the fire said they ran behind the building during the middle of the blaze just to turn off the propane tank, and said they are grateful that things didn’t get a lot worse.

“As you can see right there, we’re 20 feet from propane tanks. So if the propane tanks would have went,” said Rankin, “it would have leveled Birdsong Marina.”

Bob Keast is the second generation family owner of Birdsong Marina, and he is grateful for what he said, was at least 100 Benton County Emergency Service Responders who came to the rescue. He also told us, that he won’t let the loss of, what he calls, “just stuff,” keep him down.

“A lot of things running through my mind,” said Keast, “plans to rebuild, pick myself up by the bootstraps, and ride right along.”

And what does Keast plan on doing next?

“Not going to do anything different. This is all I’ve done since I was 10 years old. I’m 66 now, and what else would I want to do,” said Keast. “We’re going to build up, build it bigger, and everything will be ok.”

We spoke to the Benton County EMA Director, Richard Kee, who told us they are still uncertain as to what caused the fire, but they suspect it was spread by a variety of flammable materials stored within the service department of the boat shop.