Cavaliers look to stay hot after holiday break

by Ahmad Hicks

JACKSON, Tenn — With the basketball season in a holiday intermission, that means players and coaches get a chance to relax and kick back.

But you have to wonder, does the time off cool down a red hot basketball team like the Crockett County Cavaliers? Since youth isn’t a factor, head coach Jerrod Shelton doesn’t think the break will be either, once his team returns to action.

“Their a mature bunch, they care about each other and we’ll come in and practice a few days before we play again,” Shelton said. “I’m not really worried about that, they need a break, I need a break, we all need a few days just to enjoy our families and have some time off.”

Well coach has a lot of trust in his players, seeing how he’s coached most of them since the third grade.

They get back in action against West Carroll in the Huntingdon Point Guard classic December 29th.