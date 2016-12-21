Faith-based rehab program holds gift wrapping fundraiser

by Victoria Taylor

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Tennessee valley teen challenge organization is wrapping Christmas gifts in the old hickory mall.

This is the second year the group has been wrapping gifts.

Set up at a stand outside the Macy’s store, the volunteers have been working since December first.

The wrapping is free, but donations are encouraged to support the faith based rehabilitation program, according to organizers.

Organizers say some of the volunteers are also able to share personal testimony.

The stand will stay open from 11 A.M – 6 P.M. Thursday and Friday.