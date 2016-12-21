JPD needs help identifying person of interest in October armed robbery

1/4 jpd-person-of-interest-3

2/4 jpd-person-of-interest

3/4 jpd-person-of-interest-2

4/4 jpd-person-of-interest-4







JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest who may have information about an October armed robbery.

Police say on October 31, video surveillance footage from the Valero on Hollywood Drive shows two black males, one armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, robbing the store and leaving in a white four door vehicle, possibly a Chrysler 300.

Investigators say prior to the robbery, a man wearing a dark colored Air Force t-shirt and gray shorts was seen in the store. Investigators believe this person may have information that could assist in solving this case.

If anyone has information on the identity of this person of interest or the robbery, contact the JPD at 731-425-8400, 731-424-TIPS (8477) or you can leave a tip at http://www.jmcrimestoppers.org.