Man hit, killed by semi in Henderson Co.

by Mandy Hrach

WEST HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee State Troopers confirm a man was struck and killed by a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Henderson County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said he stepped into the path of a tractor trailer heading westbound on Highway 412 around 4:30 a.m.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old David Wheeler from Lexington, according to an incident report.

One witness said she saw the body laying in the road on her way to work.

“I saw someone had their hazards on, so I slowed down to come around him, and when I come around him I saw a gentleman in the road,” eyewitness Shannon Mills said.

Mills called 9-1-1 and stayed at the scene until police arrived.

The body was later transported to a local hospital.

“I pulled off to see if I could help, and when I got out of the car and ran up to him I could tell there was nothing I could have done to help that man,” she said.

Lt. Brad Wilbanks said it is not yet confirmed why the man was standing in the road.

“A witness vehicle indicated that the pedestrian was in the roadway, and the witness had to swerve to avoid hitting the person,” he said.

Troopers were directing traffic on the highway for more then two hours as they investigated the accident.

Lt. Willbanks said more questions will be answered as the investigation continues.

“More information should be available later, but as you can imagine we are busy figuring out the details today,” he said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

