Suspected drug dealer arrested in Medina home

by Amber Hughes

MEDINA, Teen. — Around 7 Tuesday night Medina Police responded to Bryce Cove when a neighbor called police after Barry King, 48, walked through their yard and allegedly threatened them.

“We told the guy we had no trespassing signs don’t be walking through our yard,” a neighbor said. “He threatened to slit our throats, and he went in the neighbors house so we called the law.”

According to Medina Chief of Police Jason Oliver, when they got to the home king was inside officers smelled marijuana and and the homeowner Charles Jackson Jr., 49, gave them permission to search. Inside this home police confiscated several small bags of marijuana, pipes, rolling papers, and marijuana grinders. There was also a plastic bag containing about 2 grams of psychedelic mushrooms.

“They was here for probably about three or four hours last night,” a neighbor said. “Arrested both of the guys in the house and come out with all kinds of boxes and guns.”

Chief Oliver says guns and tools commonly used to grow marijuana were also removed. Jackson was charged with drug possession with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. King was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

Another neighbor said off camera drugs is a growing problem in the area, but it’s was only a matter of time before someone got caught. Neighbors say with so many kids in the area, knowing drugs were on their street is upsetting. But they are glad police caught Jackson because they don’t want drugs around their kids.

“Makes me mad I knew it had been going on and it’s an ongoing problem here in Medina,” a neighbor said. “I could see the traffic going in and out and I knew something was up.”

Both men are being held in the Gibson County jail. Jackson’s bond is set at $15,ooo and King’s bond is $20,000.