Wet weather by the end of the week

Weather Update: 10:30 PM Wednesday

Temperatures this afternoon where much warmer than we’ve had the last three days! West Tennessee hit highs in the 50s almost area-wide. We’ll see a slight dip for Thursday but things still remain mild.

Tonight clouds continue to roll through the region. We’re expected partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Temps return into the 30s but that is seasonal for this time of year. A weak frontal system has been pushing through the region so it will give us a slight “cool down” tomorrow.

Thursday afternoon high temps should reach into the upper 40s. So we’ll be right where we should be for this time of year. Clouds increase throughout the day and we’re looking at overcast skies by the afternoon and evening hours.

Rainy and wet weather sets up by Friday afternoon into the Christmas weekend. Off and on rain showers are likely Friday night into Saturday. By Sunday we could get break in the rain for a little while but skies still stay cloudy. The chance for rain remains in the forecast into midweek next week.

Temperatures also warm well above average for Christmas Day and stay warm even into next week. Remember normal temps for this time of year is afternoon highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with night time lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

