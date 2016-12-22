Accused gunman in TBI agent’s death must undergo further mental evaluation

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — ­­­­A man charged in the August shooting death of a TBI agent appeared Thursday in court.

Brenden Burns must undergo further mental evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Burns is charged in the August shooting death of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent De’Greaun Frazier during an undercover drug operation.

Burns is represented by attorney Claiborne Ferguson of Memphis. “Apparently Pathways felt that he was in need or they were in need of more intensive testing to see what his mental status was today and at the time of the alleged shooting,” Ferguson said.

They are not sure how long the mental evaluation will take, so a future court date has not been set.

“We’re just glad to see that we’re getting the mental evaluations out of the way quickly so that we can proceed forward with this case in a speedy and correct manner,” Ferguson said.

He previously has undergone mental evaluation at Pathways and now will be evaluated at Western Mental Health Institute in Bolivar.

Burns faces a count of murder in the perpetration of attempted aggravated robbery, a charge that could carry the death penalty.

Burns is being held at the Madison County Jail without bond.