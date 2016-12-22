Few businesses will remain open Christmas weekend

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — With Christmas Eve and Christmas day falling on a weekend this year, some folks are wondering what places will still be open for business. Many families will start the day at church before heading home for their Christmas meal.

Some local business like the Old Country Store will be open Christmas Eve but are taking Christmas day off to be with family. The Old Country Store will host its 32nd annual Christmas Eve breakfast starting at 5:30 a.m. Cracker Barrel will also be open until 2 p.m. Christmas Eve. If you need last-minute groceries, all Kroger stores in the city of Jackson will close at 7 p.m.

Some places like Walgreen’s are sticking with their normal hours to service customers this holiday weekend. CVS will also be open around the clock this weekend, and Waffle House is always open, even on Christmas. IHOP closes at midnight Christmas Eve but will open back up at 10 a.m. the next day. Applebee’s will open at 11 o’clock Christmas morning.

For those looking to do something different and get out of the house this Christmas weekend, Tennessee State Parks will be open if you need to take a hike and work off that holiday meal.

Both Cinema Planet and Hollywood movie theaters will be open over the weekend with showtimes as early as noon and some new releases.