Community organizations holds first “Griswold family Christmas” event

by Victoria Taylor

JACKSON, Tenn.–For the first time ever, several organizations take a Christmas classic and serve it with a side of fellowship and food.

The Jackson downtown development corporation, Comeunity cafe and St. Luke’s Episcopal church held a Griswold family Christmas to mark the beginning of the Christmas weekend.

“There’s something special about getting a group of people together to eat and watch a movie. It just made sense to pick a movie everyone loves, have a great meal with it, and just come to celebrate community,” Matt Altobell with the Jackson downtown development corporation said.