Golf course arson suspects appear in court

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three suspects accused of setting a golf course on fire in 2015 appeared Thursday afternoon in court.

Aiden Mitchem, 19, Skylar Reis, 19, and Nicolas Robinson, 27, all have been charged in the Aug. 11, 2015, fire at the pro shop at Jones Creek Golf Course.

Robinson, 27, had his case sent to the Madison County grand jury.

Reis’ lawyers tried to get her bond reduced and get her entered into drug treatment court, but the judge denied that request.

Mitchem’s case will also be heard by the grand jury.

The fire caused severe damage to the pro shop located on Paul Coffman Drive. Investigators said the fire caused more than $250,000 worth of damage.