Jackson Transit Authority offers free rides; Friday is 25-cent day

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is offering free rides Thursday to those finishing up their Christmas shopping.

JTA employees say the days leading up to Christmas are their busiest days of the year. With the help of Bancorp South, all rides are free Thursday.

Friday is 25-cent day. Each time you board the bus, it’s only a quarter per ride.

“JTA has a large ridership the two days before Christmas,” said Michele Jackson, JTA’s marketing and planning coordinator. “So we tried to lessen the load financially for our riders, and that way we provide the 25-cent day tomorrow.”

If you have questions about routes or route schedules, you can call JTA at 731-423-0200.