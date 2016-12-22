JPD investigate robbery turned shooting in east Jackson

by Eric Perry

JACKSON, Tenn — Jackson Police are investigating a shooting in East Jackson.

According to Jackson Police they got a call Thursday evening of a robbery at 120 LaConte Street for a robbery.

JPD say the homeowners walked inside their home to find a 37 year-old black male inside.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the person of interest but say he was shot in the lower back.

Police have not said how the man was shot but told WBBJ afterwards he ran a few streets over to a house on Dupree street and knocked on the door.

The owners of the house reported it to police and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they will release the man’s name if he is officially charged.

We will continue to update this story as details become available.