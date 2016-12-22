Local retailer says business booms as Christmas approaches

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Christmas countdown is coming to an end in a matter of only three days, but last-minute shoppers are still hitting stores in search of that perfect gift.

We went to Davis’ Clothing, a local store in Lexington, to see how business has been so far this holiday season.

Owner David Small said they have been busier than ever and only expect to get busier before Christmas day this Sunday.

“These past few weekends — especially this weekend leading up to Christmas being on Sunday — this weekend’s lining up to be huge,” Small said. “We were slammed last night, so it’s a good situation.”

Small says the hot items this season have been outerwear due to the recent cold weather.

Also gift cards are big items allowing friends and family to get what it is they really want or save it until spring lines arrive.