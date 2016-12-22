Mr. Food recipe for spinach artichoke crescent ring
What You’ll Need:
- 2 cups prepared spinach dip
- 2 tablespoons diced pimientos, drained on paper towel
- 1 cup chopped canned artichoke hearts
- 2 cups shredded cooked chicken
- 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 (8-ounce) cans refrigerated crescent rolls
What To Do:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a pizza pan with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, combine dip, pimientos, artichokes, chicken, mozzarella cheese, and garlic powder; mix well.
- Unroll crescent rolls. Place wide end of triangles in center of pizza pan forming a ring, overlapping dough as necessary. Spoon chicken mixture into center of each triangle. Bring small ends of triangles over mixture, tucking ends under.
- Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve warm.