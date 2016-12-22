Mr. Food recipe for spinach artichoke crescent ring

What You’ll Need:
  • 2 cups prepared spinach dip
  • 2 tablespoons diced pimientos, drained on paper towel
  • 1 cup chopped canned artichoke hearts
  • 2 cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 (8-ounce) cans refrigerated crescent rolls
What To Do:
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Coat a pizza pan with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl, combine dip, pimientos, artichokes, chicken, mozzarella cheese, and garlic powder; mix well.
  3. Unroll crescent rolls. Place wide end of triangles in center of pizza pan forming a ring, overlapping dough as necessary. Spoon chicken mixture into center of each triangle. Bring small ends of triangles over mixture, tucking ends under.
  4. Bake 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve warm.