Mugshots : Madison County : 12/21/16 – 12/22/16

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/8 Jafet Ramirez Simple domestic assault

2/8 Tylor Davis Failure to appear

3/8 Mauriece Matthews Violation of community corrections

4/8 Marvin Sangster No charges entered

5/8 John Carter False reports

6/8 Jasmine Conner Failure to appear

7/8 James Call Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/8 Donald Mandigo Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon (convicted felon), schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/21/16 and 7 a.m. on 12/22/16.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.