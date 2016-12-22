Mugshots : Madison County : 12/21/16 – 12/22/16 December 22, 2016 by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Jafet Ramirez Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Tylor Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Mauriece Matthews Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Marvin Sangster No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8John Carter False reports Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Jasmine Conner Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8James Call Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Donald Mandigo Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon (convicted felon), schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/21/16 and 7 a.m. on 12/22/16. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore