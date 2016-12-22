Season’s thievings: Local police warn of holiday burglaries

by Jordan Hall

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators have a warning for those preparing for Christmas Day with gifts under the tree.

Lt. Mike Johnson, director of Crime Stoppers for Jackson and Madison County, said one of the most upsetting burglaries happened Tuesday afternoon on Lakeshore Drive. The victim didn’t want to be identified but is a single mother of three.

“When she got back, an X-Box 360 and several games were stolen,” Lt. Johnson said. “She’s a single mother of three. She has a 9-, 13- and 15-year-old. Now they have no Christmas.”

Investigators said many of these burglars aren’t necessarily breaking into anything, but they’re checking for unlocked doors so that they can steal the merchandise you’ve worked hard to buy.

Officers said they’re aware of how easy it is to be careless during the holiday rush and that it’s important to pay close attention.

“Don’t put your expensive gifts under the tree,” Lt. Johnson said. “Don’t put a diamond ring or something expensive, because these thieves know this stuff’s under the Christmas trees.”

If you have gifts or purchases in your car, don’t forget to put them in your trunk or keep them covered.

If you have a tip for Crime Stoppers, you can contact them at 731-424-TIPS (8477).