Soggy holiday weekend ahead

Weather Update: 4:30 PM Thursday

Today temps were a little cooler than yesterday but don’t worry, more warmer weather is on the way! Afternoon highs today stayed in the 40s and we’ll see temps rebound back into the 50s for some by Friday afternoon.

Tonight, clouds continue to roll in making for a mostly cloudy to totally cloudy night. Overnight lows fall into the 30s making for a cold and chilly start to Friday.

Friday morning there could be some breaks in the clouds to start the day but by the afternoon and especially the evening hours, the clouds return along with a chance for rain. Afternoon highs should reach into the upper 40s and mis 50s. The chances for rain really push into West Tennessee around dinner time. The rain sticks around through Friday evening and into Saturday.

Christmas Eve appears to be a soggy one for West Tennessee! Showers continue through the day and into the afternoon. Some rain could be heavy at times, we’re estimating around an inch of rain in some locations. Isolated areas could get more or less. Highs on Saturday look to reach into the upper 50s and low 60s!

That is just the start of an even warmer Christmas Day! The chance for rain remains in the forecast for Sunday but the chances are low. Most of the day will be a mix of sun and clouds with isolated rain showers. Temps for Christmas Day reach into the upper 60s to low 70s!

More rain showers and even thunderstorms are in the forecast through the week next week.

Chelsea Ambriz

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

