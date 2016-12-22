Tips as you prepare to hit the road for the holidays

by Eric Perry

JACKSON, Tenn – Some of the busiest travel days of the holiday season are here.

“We’re out in abundance.” Madison County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tom Mapes said.

Friday many people will hit the road for the holidays.

“We expect Friday to be a busy holiday travel day on the highway for people going to their families.” Tennessee Department of Transportation spokeswoman Nichole Lawrence said.

“Tomorrow’s probably going to be the busiest day of the year.” Mapes said.

On Thursday, the Madison County Sheriffs Office is preparing to protect and serve.

“Everybody’s trying to do our very best to keep everybody safe, that’s our main responsibility.” Mapes said.

And when you hit the road.

“Plan yoru trip and give yourself plenty of breaks especially if you’re on the interstate. Use those rest stops and don’t overdo it.” Mapes said.

Some say you won’t need to worry too much about construction slowing you down.

“Any kind of temporary lane closures we are taking those down so the highways can have the maximum capacity while the travelers are going from place to place.” Lawrence said.

If you want extra protection while you are gone the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has your back.

“We have a vacation form where if you know you are going to be leaving and going for a few days, if you turn that into us in advance we can have our deputies go and look at your property more than the usual.” Mapes said.

TDOT is also offering a traffic app on their website to keep you up to date on delays and detours while you are on the road.