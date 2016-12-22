Local groups give car to veteran in need

by Amanda Gerry

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Christmas came early this year for a lucky veteran family in need.

“After I found out yesterday, I broke down crying,” Justin Jones said. “You know, my wife looked at me, and she says, ‘I told you everything’s going to work out. You just got to stay strong.'”

Jones, his wife and son received the gift of a car Thursday thanks to the donation of a Henderson resident and the shared efforts of Tennessee Homeless Solutions and the VFW of Lexington.

“A concerned citizen had a vehicle that they weren’t using anymore and wanted to give it to a veteran family that needed help,” said Wayne Shelling, president and CEO of Tennessee Homeless Solutions.

Initially, Jones went to the VFW looking for employment he could walk to from home because he didn’t have a car.

Jones says there was a point in which he considered himself to have hit rock bottom, but with his military mentality to never give up and the motivation of his family, he considers himself blessed this Christmas.

“Everything reverts back to them two, because honestly I wouldn’t be who I was without my family, and that’s what keeps me going,” Jones said.

Jones was more than grateful to receive the car Thursday and says he already knows what he plans to do with it.

“I know it’s going to help us get to work,” Jones said. “It’s going to help us, you know, instead of just walking with two hands of groceries, I can actually fill the trunk up.”

Tennessee Homeless Solutions and the VFW of Lexington say they were thrilled to be a part of the donation.