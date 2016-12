WEATHER UPDATE

A BRIEF COOL DOWN BEHIND A COLD FRONT WILL GIVE WAY TO MILDER AND WETTER CONDITIONS HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND. DRY AND COOL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING THEN HIGH PRESSURE RETREATS EAST. AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL MOVE THROUGH THE REGION FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY AS A WARM FRONT PUSHES NORTH RESULTING IN A RAINY START TO THE WEEKEND. BY CHRISTMAS DAY THE WARM FRONT WILL PUSH NORTH OF THE REGION WITH VERY WARM AIR SPREADING INTO THE MID-SOUTH AND ONLY ISOLATED SHOWERS. A COLD FRONT WILL PUSH INTO THE REGION EARLY NEXT WEEK WITH MORE CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND COOLER TEMPERATURES.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com