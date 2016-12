Arrests made following fight after high school basketball game

by Victoria Taylor

JACKSON,Tenn. -Two arrests have been made in connection to fights after a high school basketball game.

Deputies said 21 year old Monterio Ross from Gibson county was arrested at the school for having a firearm and prior warrants.

Court records show Shyquille Blalark is charged with disorderly conduct for yelling profanities at police and resisting arrest at the school.

Investigators say they had to use mace to end the brawl.