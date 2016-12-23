Christmas light display draws hundreds and national attention to Darden

by Eric Perry

DARDEN, Tenn — A Christmas wonderland.

“We come every year.” Visitor Paula Hayes said.

Hundreds come each year to one home in Darden to see the Christmas decorations by a man with a big heart.

“You can drive around 100 times and it won’t cost you anything if you don’t want to leave a donation.” Owner Aaron Wood said.

Aaron Wood and his wife Joyce have been putting up free Christmas displays for the public for almost 25 years A tradition he thanks his son for.

“He was crying on the way back and we asked him why and he said because their lights are so much prettier than ours. So I tell him I blame him for all this now.” Wood said.

Wood, who is also a county commissioner in Henderson County, makes each display with love.

“Everything you saw painted, Joyce and I painted it.” Wood said.

And he wants all to enjoy.

“We never charge because there are some people who can’t afford to pay to go see something like this.” Wood said.

His work has caught national attention from the ABC show The Great Christmas Light Fight.

“I thought they were joking with me because we have been doing it for so long.”

But they weren’t.

“I don’t think mine compares to what they have on TV and they said yours is unique because we know you don’t charge and you actually drive through it.” Wood said.

“It’s a blessing to see it all.” Visitor Paula Hayes said.

Hayes and her husband have been coming for years and brings everyone in the house including her fury friends.

“Well that’s all we have at home, our kids are grown and we have these two and they like to see it too.” Hayes said.

And when people leave.

“A joyful heart and happiness you have to feel the room with spirit.” Visitor Montavis Vaughn said.

And as for slowing down.

“You think the older you get it’s time to cut back but we don’t know what that means.” Hayes said.

Wood uses hundreds of lights for his display.

The display will be up until Monday.

The address is 5885 Darden christian Chapel Road.