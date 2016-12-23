East Jackson robbery, shooting still an open investigation

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Concern is growing for some east Jackson residents after police filled LaConte Street late Thursday night responding to a robbery call leading up to a man being shot.

“I would like to be able to walk down the street and not have to look over my shoulder,” Mr. John, a neighbor who lives in the area, said. “Between 8 and 8:30, I just looked out my back window and seen a lot of ambulance and flashing lights like police cars. I didn’t know what it was.”

According to Jackson police, the homeowners say they entered their house to find a 37-year-old black male inside. That robbery suspect was shot in the lower back, but police have not made it clear if it was the homeowner who pulled the trigger.

“This is what you call a high-crime area,” Mr. John said. “It’s just got so bad, we just expect something to happen around here.”

Police say after being shot, the man ran a few streets over to a house on Dupree Street, knocking on the door for help. The homeowners called police, and the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Although this incident didn’t result in the loss of life, neighbors say police and crime tape are becoming a too-common occurrence in east Jackson.

“Every other three or four months something happens,” Mr. John said. “I just pray nothing happens to me or none of my family members.”

The home on LaConte Street is owned by Anderson Properties. They have no comment on the incident.

Jackson police say they will release the person of interest’s name if he is officially charged. They say the investigation is still open.