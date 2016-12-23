Mr. Food recipe for jolly French toast bake
What You’ll Need:
- 1 loaf French bread, cut into 8 slices
- 6 eggs
- 2 cups (1 pint) half-and-half
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
What To Do:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13- inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place bread slices in a single layer in baking dish.
- In a medium bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well and pour over bread slices. Cover and chill 30 minutes, or until most of the liquid has been absorbed.
- Bake uncovered 35 to 40 minutes, or until golden brown.