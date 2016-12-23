Mr. Food recipe for jolly French toast bake

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:
  • 1 loaf French bread, cut into 8 slices
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 cups (1 pint) half-and-half
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
What To Do:
  1.  Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat a 9- x 13- inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place bread slices in a single layer in baking dish.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine remaining ingredients; mix well and pour over bread slices. Cover and chill 30 minutes, or until most of the liquid has been absorbed.
  3.  Bake uncovered 35 to 40 minutes, or until golden brown.