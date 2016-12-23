NFL star makes Christmas dreams come true

by Amanda Gerry

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — For many kids, a Toys R Us shopping spree is a Christmas dream come true. But how about being able to pick out your favorite toy with a former NFL star.

Pint size Christmas wishes come to life thanks to the generosity of one NFL giant. Jessie Dominguez is one of several children who call the Dream Center of Jackson home. And Friday afternoon nearly a dozen Dream Center kids had the opportunity to pick out what was on their Christmas lists during a Toys R Us shopping spree, sponsored by former NFL star Artis Hicks.

“Getting stocking stuffers for Christmas and some years that’s all me and my siblings got, and so for now me being in a position where I can reach back out and do something for kids and for somebody else to help them out, that’s what life all about,” said Hicks.

The Dream Center offers temporary shelter and services to woman who have suffered from a crisis such as domestic violence and works to get them back on their feet. Gail Gustafson, Executive Director of the Dream Center says, this is not something these kids are used to.

“Toys R Us is not a place where low income families go,” said Gustafson.

However, she says, this experience offers the kids more than just bikes, and trains, and video games.

“They don’t have a lot of male influences in their life so to be around Artis and just to get to hang with him,” said Gustafson, “I mean, that’s exciting for them.”

Hicks says by giving back to the community, he hopes to inspire friends and family around him to do the same.

“You’re so consumed in what I want, me me me. And you have to look around, and you have to appreciate what you have,” said Hicks, “because not everyone is as fortunate. So I talk to my kids about that all the time.”

“Well he did stuff for us so, as I get older, I might want to do this for other kids,” said Jesse Dominguez, Dream Center resident.

After stopping at Toys R Us, Artis took the Dream Center kids to Kohls where he continued to spread the Christmas spirit by treating them to new clothes and shoes.