One woman feeds hundreds for the holidays

by Eric Perry

JACKSON, Tenn – One woman’s mission to give back came true.

Friday Veronica Hicks and her family fed more than 100 less fortunate families in downtown Jackson.

The event was free and open to anyone in need.

The event included dinner, clothes, toiletry items and music.

Although this was the first year on a grand scale, Hicks says her family has been giving back for years.

“Normally my family gives to less fortunate families and we let them decide if they want clothing or toys and we have been doing this for the past four years.” Hicks said.

Hicks says she wants the event to continue to grow each and every year.