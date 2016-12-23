Police say ice vending machine burglarized

by Victoria Taylor

JACKSON,Tenn. -Two men are accused of stealing from the twice the ice on North Highland Avenue.

Richard Mosley and Jack Daniel Green are both charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Investigators say a grinder was found in their vehicle, a tool police believe was used to steal the money from the ice dispenser.

Officers wrote in an affidavit several hundred dollars were found in the vehicle.

Green was also charged of being in possession of methamphetamine.