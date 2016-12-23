Salvation Army youths compete in bell-ringing fundraiser contest

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The only thing better than a good ol’ fashion boys-against-girls competition is one that helps those in need this holiday season.

All day Friday at Wal-Mart in north Jackson, the Salvation Army’s youth program boys competed against the girls in a bell-ringing competition to see which team could raise the most money.

Saturday is the last day of the Salvation Army bell-ringing season. Representatives of the boys’ side said they are on a mission.

“We really want to win against the girls,” Jaylon Burdiae said. “You know, girls always say boys are losers and stuff, so we want to prove them wrong today.”

The boys and girls will find out who wins Saturday after all donations are tallied.

The Salvation Army says volunteers raise around $30 per hour in their red kettles — enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter an individual for a night.