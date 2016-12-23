Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Monquea Coby

by Chelsea Ambriz

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery teaches high school in east Jackson.

Monquea Coby teaches at Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School. She says her students are the highlight of her career.

“They just keep me young. They keep me wanting to learn,” Coby said. They just keep me well-rounded.”

Coby will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in January, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com with a brief description explaining why the honor is deserved.