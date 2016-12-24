Hooked on Science: Santa in a Jar

by Bethany Thompson

Santa in a Jar

INGREDIENTS

Hardboiled Egg

Glass Jar (Make sure the mouth of the glass jar is slightly smaller than the egg.)

Matches

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Have an adult ignite five matches and immediately place the matches into the glass jar or chimney.

STEP 2: Quickly place the egg or Santa on the opening of the glass jar and observe. Describe the egg by its observable properties. Explain how the air inside the glass bottle can be used as a model to describe that matter is made of particles too small to be seen.

EXPLANATION

The fire inside the glass bottle heats the air inside, causing it to expand, increasing the air pressure. Once the fire goes out, due to the lack of oxygen, the air inside the glass jar cools and compresses, causing the air pressure inside to decrease. The higher pressure outside of the glass jar pushes the egg or Santa into the glass jar or down the chimney. Go to www.hookedonscience.org for more experiments that might get you and your family “Hooked on Science.”