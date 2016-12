Pet of the Week: Willow

by Bethany Thompson

Pet of the week: Willow, available for adoption through Saving the animals together.

She’s an 8 month old happy go lucky mixed breed puppy.

Her and her mom were surrendered to the high kill shelter and we rescued them both.

She’s good with other dogs, kids and cats.

Melissa Roberts with STAT said Willow has great house manners, and loves to be at home, but is very playful!

Contact STAT for more information about adopting Willow.