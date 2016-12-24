WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

9:00 AM SATURDAY

Currently the band of rain is still pushing east, northeast mainly along I-40. It’s dropping light to moderate rainfall. Localized areas could be seeing heavy rain at times. This looks to continue through the morning then off and on showers by the afternoon.

Fog is also across the area and reducing visibility in some parts of the area. Give yourself extra travel time today if you’ll be out this morning. Standing water and fog could slow the commute just a bit.

Temps won’t move a too much more than where they are now — mainly the upper 50s to low 60s. The frontal system that is bring the rain through the area will start to lift back to the north overnight tonight and this will be followed by even warmer air.

Christmas Day looks like temps are likely to reach into the upper 60s and low 70s! Only isolated showers but mainly rain-free. Rain chance return by Monday and temps cool back to the 50s through the rest of the week.

