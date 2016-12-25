Damp & Warm Christmas

by weather

What a wonderful day we had to celebrate this Holiday! Temperatures in West Tennessee are in the upper 60s on this Christmas Day night!

All of the rain that we saw yesterday left everything very damp. We saw about 2 inches of rain accumulation in most of west Tennessee. Clouds will build in overnight and we will see more rain inch it’s way into our area as early as the morning. The wind is also going to pick up overnight therefore the start of the day will be windy and it is going to be a straight southerly wind which also add to things being damp and humid outside. Nonetheless it is going to feel like another spring day at the end of December!

To start the work week off, it is going to be windy like I mentioned above and we will see light rain for the majority of the daylight hours. The heavier rain won’t arrive until the evening hours after 6 p.m. With this system, it is a cold front and because of other systems nearby there is a slight chance to hear some thunder and/or see thunderstorms in some areas.

As far as the rest of the week goes, the chances of rain have dwindle down since Friday, so it is looking like we could see more sunshine than originally thought. However, for those of us that love winter, we sure are not going to see very much of it! The lowest temperature we will see all week is 45°!

Everyone have a great and safe week!

Lainey Catron

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Forecaster

Email – lcatron@wbbjtv.com

Facebook – facebook.com/laineycatronwbbj7

Twitter – @WBBJ7Lainey