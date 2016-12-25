Jackson police investigate possible Christmas Day shooting

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn.—Jackson Police investigate a possible shooting Christmas Day.

Neighbors say the incident happened at the intersection of Preston and Whitehall streets Sunday evening.

Witnesses say a female was shot by another person in the street following what appeared to be an argument.

The alleged gunshot victim was driven to the hospital, according to neighbors.

Evidence markers and crime scene tape could be seen lining the street Sunday evening.

This is a developing story, stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News fore more details as they become available.