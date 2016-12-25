Police report: classified items, post office key among items taken in car theft

by Victoria Taylor

HUNTINGDON,Tenn.– Huntingdon police investigate a car and property theft involving military items and classified information Christmas day.

bolo-carAccording to an incident report, Steven Stoltzman reported his 2012 Ford Fusion stolen Christmas morning.

Stoltzman said he works for the United States Postal Service and has been a member of a military branch.

The report states multiple items including a government issued laptop, keys to a federal post office, bullet proof vest and helmet,classified government files and $1500 in cash was taken along with the car.

Officer say a “be on the lookout” or BOLO has been issued for the car with the license plate “V94-42Y.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntingdon police department at 986-5310.