Police report: classified items, post office key among items taken in car theft

by Victoria Taylor

HUNTINGDON,Tenn.– Huntingdon police investigate a car and property theft involving military items and classified information Christmas day.

According to an incident report, Steven Stoltzman reported his 2012 Ford Fusion stolen Christmas morning.

Stoltzman said he works for the United States Postal Service and has been a member of a military branch.

The report states multiple items including a government issued laptop, keys to a federal post office, bullet proof vest and helmet,classified government files and $1500 in cash was taken along with the car.

Officer say a “be on the lookout” or BOLO has been issued for the car with the license plate “V94-42Y.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntingdon police department at 986-5310.