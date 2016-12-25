Volunteers serve at RIFA on Christmas Day

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — While many people celebrated Christmas with their family and friends, some chose to share the special holiday with the less fortunate. Over at RIFA’s soup kitchen sat a table of volunteers, each with their own story.

John Baker, a volunteer, said his children aren’t home for Christmas so him and his wife wanted to get out and serve. “I feel so extremely blessed and when we have an opportunity my wife and I like to give.” Baker said.

Another volunteer shared the meaning behind her stop to the soup kitchen. “The truth..” Volunteer Vivian Brooks said. “A couple of weeks ago I had a little spout with one of my kids about being ungrateful.”

Vivian said she wanted her children to see what it’s like to give to someone instead of always receiving. “And it’s a good time for you to remember what the reason for the season really is.” Brooks said.

She also brought her son along who’s been stationed at Fort Hood serving the country. “I haven’t seen him since last year.” Brooks said. “So having him home and having my family is important to me this year.”

This time of year many folks said their using the holiday season as a chance to give back to those who need it most.

Volunteer Coordinator, Dan Ward said “there will probably be more volunteers here today than any other year and it’s just a party all day long.”

The soup kitchen was full of volunteers preparing meals while people like Timothy, who said he’s been coming to RIFA for years, waited patiently for Christmas dinner.

“They are very good cooks here so it’s always good food on Christmas.” Timothy said.

Dan ward said from Thanksgiving to Christmas RIFA always gets unexpected volunteers and he’s grateful for the many people who stop by on the holidays. RIFA’s soup kitchen is run by volunteers and they serve all year long.