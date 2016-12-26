Deputies: 1 dead in Christmas Day shooting in Henderson County

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are investigating after a Christmas Day shooting leaves one person dead.

Julius Gray, 23, was killed in the shooting, according to Capt. Tracey Grisham.

Deputies responded around 10 a.m. to the 6000 block of Middleburg Road. They say the victim and suspect were sitting on a couch at a mobile home at the time of the shooting.

They say the person of interest is a 15-year-old juvenile. The district attorney is reviewing the case, and charges could be filed at a later date, according to Capt. Grisham.

Deputies say one shot was fired.

The shooting is still under investigation, and officials have not released a motive.