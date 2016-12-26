Deputies investigate fatal Christmas day shooting, family demands more answers

by Eric Perry

HENDERSON, Tenn — Deputies say a man died in a Christmas day shooting and a 15-year-old is a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

“I’m doing a lot of praying right now.” Marilyn Cannon said. Family members describe this as a Christmas tragedy.

The Henderson County Sheriffs Department says 23-year-old Julius Gray died after he was shot in a mobile home on Middleburg Road Sunday morning.

“You kind of hope it’s not him because you didn’t see him but you know it’s him.” Gray’s sister Mary Smith Elrod said.

Deputies say the person of interest is a 15 year-old juvenile and the incident happened while both of them were sitting on a couch.

“He just stood there and stared at the gun.” Elrod said.

She shared how investigators describe her brother’s death.

“He was standing there pointing a gun at my brother and he said are you scared now and my brother said no I’m not, I’m not afraid to die and then he pulled the trigger.” Elrod said.

The family says Gray was staying at the mobile home and now his daughter is without a father.

“Her name is Abrianna and that was his world.” His aunt Marilyn Cannon said.

His sister says she just saw her brother and the 15 year-old together before the holiday.

“This boy ate Christmas dinner with my family Friday night.” Elrod said referring to the teenager.

Neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera said they believe the shooting was accidental.

The family disagrees.”I don’t call pointing a gun in someones face and pulling the trigger, I don’t call that an accident.” Elrod said.

“Who lets a 15 year-old child have a gun.” Cannon said.

Deputies say one shot was fired and have not released a cause due to the open investigation.

“We do want justice but right now we would be appreciative to have some information.” Elrod said.

The District Attorney’s office is reviewing the case. Deputies say future charges could be filed at a later date.