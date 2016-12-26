Humboldt police seek to ID 3 in TV thefts from Wal-Mart

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify three people they say stole TVs from Wal-Mart.

Store security contacted police Friday, and it was determined that three unidentified subjects entered the store, selected TVs and left without paying, according to the Humboldt Police Department.

They left the store heading south in an older-model, black Ford Explorer, possibly a late 90s model, according to police.

Anyone who can identify the subjects or has other information is urged to call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322.