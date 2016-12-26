Jackson police seek man in Christmas Day shooting

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are searching for a man in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that left a victim in critical condition.

Investigators developed Tavaris Golden, 27, of Jackson as a suspect, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department. He was last seen in a white 2002 Chevy Tahoe with Tennessee license plate Z41-47S.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to a shooting in the 500 block of Preston Street, according to the release.

They discovered a man had been transported with a gunshot wound by private vehicle to a local hospital.

The victim is currently in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).