Keep Jackson Beautiful collects Christmas trees to recycle

by Jordan Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you’re taking down your Christmas decorations over the next two weeks, a local organization wants your real tree.

Keep Jackson Beautiful is hosting its annual Chipping of the Green. They’re inviting the community to drop off their tree at one of three locations across the Hub City.

The locations include North Park, Liberty Gardens Park and the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Trees can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. until Jan. 12. The trees will be chipped and distributed for free Jan. 14.

If you would like to schedule a curbside pickup for your tree, call 731-425-8578.