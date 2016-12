Police urge caution after part of building collapses into east Jackson street

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police said Monday that part of an abandoned building has collapsed into Hays Avenue, slowing traffic in the area.

Police say the abandoned building is located at 346 East Deadrick Street, and they ask drivers in the area to be cautious, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police are concerned about the stability of the remaining structure, according to the release.