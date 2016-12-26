Shoppers hit stores for day-after-Christmas sales

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — Day-after-Christmas sales started early as shoppers hit the stores for major deals. While many local offices are closed for the holiday, retail stores opened their doors to early-bird shoppers.

“When we first opened this morning at 7 a.m., we had several guests waiting in line already — anywhere from 25 to 30 guests just waiting at the door for us to open,” Target team leader Peter Conrad said.

Conrad said many shoppers came in to buy discounted Christmas items like wrapping paper, Christmas trees and ornaments.

“Got a lot of great deals to get ready for the new year,” Conrad said. “A lot of storage items that are coming up for those last-minute storage, things for tearing down your Christmas decorations.”

Although it was a warm Christmas, Conrad said the cold weather gear was some of the best-selling items.

Over at JCPenney, shoppers were searching for deals.

“A lot of what we’re doing is basically a give-back,” general manager Christen Barron said. “We started out this morning at 6 a.m. giving out coupons that could have been 10-off-10, 20-off-20, up to $100 off.”

The day after Christmas is a big day for any returns, exchanges and use of holiday gift cards.

Many retail stores plan to extend their after-Christmas-Day sales until the start of the new year.

Despite the long lines, some store managers said they expect to be busy all day long. If you haven’t had a chance to hit the stores, you may want to do so while sales last. Store managers say some deals will only go until closing time Monday night.