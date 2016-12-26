Showers & Thunderstorms This Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Monday

After a group of showers fell apart over West Tennessee this morning, another round ahead of an oncoming cold front is heading this way! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely going into the evening hours tonight with the cold front passing south of the region by morning leaving us with more “seasonable” temperatures tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms along a broken line will move into West Tennessee this evening. As you can see in the radar lapse, there have been flash flood warnings in parts of the Mid-South to our west. When the storms arrive, one or two of them may become strong or even severe producing damaging winds in addition the low probability for an isolated tornado.



Flash flooding also remains a concern though the showers and thunderstorms will gradually weaken and leave the region overnight. Temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 40s under cloudy skies by Tuesday morning. Here’s a look at VIPIRCast through the rest of the evening to show you where the storms could be and when…

There’s cooler weather in store for us later this week, but it won’t stay that way. The weather pattern setting up for the next several days is still somewhat variable with a chance for rain returning midweek. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

