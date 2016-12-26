Thunderstorms likely this afternoon

Weather Update: 10:30 AM Monday

Currently skies are mostly cloudy across the viewing area. Not much activity is on radar but we will see a more active picture by this afternoon and evening. Temps are in the mid and upper 60s and winds are strong and out of the south between 15-20 mph.

Today is a windy, warm and soon to be a wet day. Temps won’t deviate too much because of the cloud cover but behind the rain we’ll get a nice cool down. There is a MARGINAL RISK for strong storms along the Mississippi River this afternoon.

As the cold front approaches West Tennessee later on this afternoon, strong wind and heavy rain seem to be the largest threat. Shower could continue into the overnight hours.

By Tuesday morning, thing quiet down and high pressure settles in the area giving us a nice sunny afternoon. Morning temps are expected to fall into the 40s and afternoon highs warm into the low 50s.

A weak warm front could bring another round of showers and a slight warm up by midweek but just as quickly as that passes through.. temps drop to seasonal (upper 40s/low 50s) to end the workweek.

