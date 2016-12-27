2 women charged in deadly Christmas Eve shooting

by Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Two women are facing charges after a teenager was killed and another teen critically injured in a Christmas Eve shooting in Memphis.

News outlets report Memphis police say Melissa Harwell and Tamberlin Rivers were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with Saturday’s incident.

Police spokesman Louis Brownlee says Harwell and Rivers told investigators they were trying to recover a stolen car when they got into a gunfight with someone inside the vehicle.

That car then sped off before crashing, and the four people who were inside ran away.

Two of those people, ages 18 and 19, were taken to the hospital, where the 19-year-old man died.

The other two people in the car weren’t hurt.

It’s unclear whether Harwell and Rivers have attorneys.