Authorities warn of possible home burglaries after Christmas

by Jordan Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many are cleaning out the wrapping paper and throwing away the boxes those new toys and electronics came in for Christmas, but law enforcement has a warning for those putting their trash by the curb.

“After Christmas, we have people open those big ticket items and they open those big TV’s and surround-sound systems in their huge boxes, then they take them and put them in front of their house, and when that happens, the thieves see that, so they’ll come back and target your house for later,” said Lt. Mike Johnson, director of Crime Stoppers.

Investigators say there are some basic steps you can take to make sure those items you got for Christmas aren’t taken from your home.

“When you open those big-ticket items, instead of setting them out in front of your house, take them to a landfill,” Lt. Johnson said. “I cut mine up with a utility knife and just put them in a black plastic bag so people won’t see what I have. I don’t want them to come back and steal my stuff either.”

Johnson also recommends getting a surveillance system for your home. He says they’re relatively inexpensive and can connect to your smart phone.

Lt. Johnson also says that if you see something, don’t hesitate to report it. You can reach Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online at www.jmcrimestoppers.org or by text message by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and entering the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.