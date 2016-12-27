Capt. Terry Hosea chosen as Savannah 2016 Officer of the Year

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

SAVANNAH, Tenn.- The Savannah Police Department would like to recognize one of its own as 2016 Officer of the Year.

Captain Terry Hosea won the award this year and serves as the patrol division commander in Savannah.

Captain Hosea served as the interim chief of police for several months, serves as lead firearms instructor and has 40 years of service in law enforcement.

Hosea was nominated by his peers and was selected unanimously by supervisory personnel.